Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.