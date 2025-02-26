NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,111 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

