Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3,587.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Onsemi by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Onsemi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Onsemi Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

