OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Head-To-Head Survey

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 13.68% 10.64% 0.91% FinWise Bancorp 13.23% 7.67% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $82.04 million 2.41 $21.07 million $1.39 9.60 FinWise Bancorp $96.84 million 2.61 $12.74 million $0.94 20.36

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FinWise Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OP Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

OP Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

