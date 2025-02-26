Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of $624.20 million, a PE ratio of 174.33 and a beta of 1.16. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.14.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
