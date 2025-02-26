Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PEB opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 463,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 130,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $834,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

