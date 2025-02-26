PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $74,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

