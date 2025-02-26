PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.15% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3,593.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PHYL opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.