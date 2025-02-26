Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

