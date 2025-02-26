Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 74.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 202,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

GFF stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.43. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $415,564.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,316.28. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

