Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,778,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Rambus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rambus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rambus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.26. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $69.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rambus

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,360 shares of company stock worth $4,182,809. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.