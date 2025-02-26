Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.72 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.