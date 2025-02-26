Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

