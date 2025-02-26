Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Palomar by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 449,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 2.4 %

PLMR stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $128.38.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $159,319.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,249.24. This represents a 37.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $86,699.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,638.36. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,195. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

