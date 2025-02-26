Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

