Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.