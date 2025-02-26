Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 504.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

