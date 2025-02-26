Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crane by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $121.07 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.