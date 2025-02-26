Principal Securities Inc. Has $102,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 280.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $277.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

