Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 17,484 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

BATS JPIB opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $582.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

