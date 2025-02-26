Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLMI. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 867,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 201,940 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 379,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 98,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.