Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,357 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

