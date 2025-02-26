Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 55,908 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 376.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

FELV opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

