Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,200,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hubbell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $372.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.28 and its 200 day moving average is $424.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $346.13 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

