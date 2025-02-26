Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 863,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,972,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 230,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

