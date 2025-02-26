Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,816,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

