Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

