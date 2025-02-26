Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

