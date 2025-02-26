Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

