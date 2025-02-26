Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Bank of Montreal's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

