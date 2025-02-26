Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

