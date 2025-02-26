Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

