Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4 %

SJM stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

