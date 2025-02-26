Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

