Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,091,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.