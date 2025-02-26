Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the company's stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

DFNM stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

