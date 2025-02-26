Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $973.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

