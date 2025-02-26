Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

