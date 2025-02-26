Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRN opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $126.68 and a 52 week high of $180.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

