Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 183,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

