Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,655 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $91.25.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.