Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 489,892 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 354.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

