Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.