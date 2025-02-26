Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

