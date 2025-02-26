Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $370.18 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.07.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

