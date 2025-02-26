Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $724.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $711.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.70.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.