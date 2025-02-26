Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,856,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $397.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $398.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.01.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

