Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

