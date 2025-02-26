Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,999,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 120,869 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $468.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

