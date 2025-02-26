Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $278.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

